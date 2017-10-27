Liverpool boss Klopp sets date for Mane's return

The 25-year-old is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and the Reds gaffer has provided updates on when he returns to action

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that forward Sadio Mane will make a return to action after the international break.

The Senegal international suffered the injury while on duty with the Teranga Lions and was ruled out for six weeks.

But the Kops boss expects the forward to feature against Southampton on November 18 alongside teammate Adam Lallana.

“After the international break, I think Adam and Sadio are back. It will be close, so hopefully they can train during the international break and be part of the normal training,” Klopp told club website.

“Adam was this week, for the first time, part of the warming up. His face showed how happy he was about this!

“I saw in the last hour them both with the fitness coaches on the pitch doing technical things and stuff like this, so it all looks good.

“In the end, they all need to be at 100 percent and they aren’t at the moment, so that’s it – but they’re on a good way.”