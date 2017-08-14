Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will talk to Philippe Coutinho but 'cannot influence' future

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has said he will talk to want-away playmaker Philippe Coutinho over the coming weeks, but does not believe he can affect his team-mate's future.

Amid interest from Barcelona, Coutinho handed in a transfer request last Friday after Liverpool issued a club statement insisting he would not be sold this summer.

In 2013, Steven Gerrard’s interventions as Liverpool captain persuaded want-away striker Luis Suarez spurn Arsenal’s advances and to stay at the club for one more season.

Gerrard’s successor now finds himself in a similar position, but Henderson insists his main focus will be the Champions League play-off first leg against Hoffenheim on Tuesday night.

“As players, when windows are open, things like this happen. Players come and go,” Henderson said. “You’ve got to expect things like this and focus on what’s important. For us the biggest focus is tomorrow. We’ll stay together and make sure we take a good result back.”

“I don’t think I can influence the situation if I’m totally honest with you. That’s down to Phil and the club. But at the same time I’m good friends with Phil and I have a lot of respect for him. Of course I’m going to talk to him but those conversations will remain private.





Asked whether he would need to focus his team-mates amid the off-field distractions, Henderson said: “I wouldn’t need to. The focus won’t be affected at all, I can tell you that now. The most important thing is tomorrow.”

“It’s a big game, a big two games for us really. One of the aims last year was to qualify for the Champions League and these two games give us the opportunity. It’s a great opportunity for us and one we look forward to. It’ll be a tough test.”