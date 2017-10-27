Liverpool chairman Tom Werner rubbishes reports of £1.5bn takeover bid for the club

Liverpool FC chairman Tom Werner has strongly denied reports that Fenway Sports Group recently rejected an offer worth £1.5bn for the club.

It was being reported in the Middle East that the Reds were the subject of year-long negotiations with an investment consortium led by Amanda Steveley, the Dubai financier who has also been linked with the purchase of Newcastle United.

However, American businessman Werner has claimed there was absolutely “no truth” in the reports.

“We have better things to do than batting down rumours about negotiations with Ms Staveley,” Werner told the Liverpool Echo.

“However, there's no truth to them.”

Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National, who made the claims of a potential sale, reported that the deal fell through at “the eleventh hour” after FSG pulled out claiming the £1.5bn offer was under-valuing the club.

The reason for this, claims the publication, was that FSG, who bought the club for £300m in 2010, expected the global TV rights to increase rapidly over the next two cycles that the club’s value would far exceed the alleged offer.

The offer was from Staveley and her PCP Capital Partners firm was said to be an initial £1.2bn up front rising to £1.5bn dependent on Champions League performance.