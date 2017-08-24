Liverpool Champions League group: Jurgen Klopp's men draw Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and Maribor

Jurgen Klopp's men return to the competition after a two-year absence: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have been handed a relatively kind start to their Champions League campaign after drawing Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and Slovenian side Maribor in the group stages.

Jurgen Klopp’s side return to the competition this season after a two-year absence and will surely be pleased with their draw in Group E.

Similarly Manchester United, who return to this competition after a successful Europa League campaign, face one of the easier groups alongside Benfica, FC Basel and CSKA Moscow.

Manchester City fans face a long trip to Ukraine to play Shakhtar Donetsk, as well as tricky ties against Napoli and Feyenoord.

Chelsea will take on Atletico Madrid, Roma and Karabag in the group stages of the Champions League.

The Blues lost to Atletico in the 2014 Champions League semi-finals as the Madrid side went on to lose the final to crosstown rivals Real.

Chelsea have won two of their four meetings with the team from the Italian capital; a 1965 Fairs Cup win and a 2008 Champions League win on their way to the final.





Azerbaijani side Qarabag make up the numbers in Group C, where Antonio Conte's team were drawn first having been seeded in pot one.

Tottenham face a tricky Champions League group stage after being drawn against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs have never beaten either of those sides, losing two Europa League games against the Germans in 2016 and three of four clashes with the Spanish giants.

They lost a 1985 Uefa Cup quarter final first leg with Real, drawing the second leg 0-0, before taking on Cristiano Ronaldo's side in the Champions League in 2010, losing in the Bernabeu and at White Hart Lane. Apoel from Cyprus make up the numbers in Group H.

The first round of group stage fixtures will take place on the 12-13 September.

The ceremony in Monaco also saw Gianluigi Buffon of Juventus named goalkeeper of the year, with the Real Madrid trio of Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo being given the awards for their respective positions.

Champions League group stage draw in full:

Group A: Benfica, Manchester United, Basel, CSKA Moscow

Group B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic

Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma

Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting Lisbon

Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor

Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord

Group G: Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig

Group H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, Apoel



