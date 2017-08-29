Liverpool confirm signing of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig in club-record deal

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

The move for the 22-year-old, which will see the Guinean international arrive officially in the summer of 2018, is understood to be for a club-record fee.

The midfielder becomes Jurgen Klopp's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson and is excited about the German's plans for the club going forward.

“I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly,” he told the club's official website.

“My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt – that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance.

“Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping RBL achieve great things this season. Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance.”

Keita flew into Manchester on Sunday night and had his medical at a private medical centre ahead of Guinea’s World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Jürgen Klopp is also interested in a centre half and it is possible that Virgil van Dijk might still arrive from Southampton ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Should all three deals be completed it would amount to an astonishing week in Liverpool’s history, one which would surely result in them being considered as serious contenders for major honours again.

It is thought an exchange for Divock Origi could form a part of the deal for Lemar. The Belgian striker has not been selected for either of Liverpool’s last two fixtures and he is keen to play games ahead of the World Cup.

With Kylian Mbappe on the verge of a move to Paris Saint Germain, Monaco are in the market for a striker and Origi, whose recruitment was considered when he first agreed to move to Liverpool in the summer of 2014, is again amongst their thoughts.

Lemar’s versatility is one of the reasons why Klopp likes the 21-year-old. Though he has played mainly on the wing for Monaco, he is able to play left back and in a central midfield role.





