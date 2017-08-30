Liverpool to continue with £74m Thomas Lemar push despite £40m signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal

Liverpool are persisting with their £74m pursuit of Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, having already signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal for around £40m, in what is set to be their biggest ever transfer window.

Although the Anfield club had initially been weighing up which of the two to go for as they also maintain an interest in Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk, it was decided over the course of Wednesday afternoon to continue trying to sign Lemar.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been keen to greatly deepen the squad after last season’s title challenged faded amid absences after Christmas, with this season also bringing the added complication of a Champions League campaign, so has been keen to bring in both.

Monaco have already brought in a potential alternative to Lemar in Keita Balde from Lazio, and Liverpool now feel they can get a deal done for the 21-year-old winger for cash plus Divock Origi, with the total value coming to around £74m.

There had been reports of tentative interest from Barcelona in Lemar, but that has been seen as no more than posturing because of the Catalan club’s own ongoing pursuit of Philippe Coutinho. Liverpool however remain steadfast that Coutinho will not be allowed leave the club this summer.

The Anfield club could yet face competition from Arsenal for Lemar, although that entirely depends on whether Arsene Wenger finally agrees to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City and thereby needs a replacement.