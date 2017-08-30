How Liverpool could line up with Naby Keita, Thomas Lemar and Virgil van Dijk next season

Naby Keita will slot into Liverpool's midfield three at the start of next season: Bongarts/Getty Images

Liverpool are chasing the signatures of Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar and Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk to take their summer transfer spending close to the £200m mark.

The Reds have already bought the likes of Mo Salah (£38m) and Andrew Robertson (£8m) while Naby Keita became the club’s record signing this week after they agreed a fee of £58m for the Guinea international.

Keita will move to Anfield for the start of the 2018/19 season and could become part of a completely new look Liverpool side.





His arrival, alongside that of Lemar, could oust Emre Can – whose contract expires next summer – and Georginio Wijnaldum from the midfield three with club captain Jordan Henderson likely to retain his place.

Elsewhere, the front three of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have made such a strong start to the season that Philippe Coutinho’s absence with that suspect back injury has hardly been a miss.

Even if Coutinho does eventually force a move away, manager Jurgen Klopp maintains an embarrassment of attacking riches.

Adam Lallana, Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge could all vie for a place in the first-team when fully fit and youngsters Ben Woodburn and Dominic Solanke will have another year to develop.

Defence has been Liverpool’s biggest failing since the German took the helm but Van Dijk would give it solidity.

The Dutchman would likely replace Dejan Lovren who he succeeded as centre-back at Southampton, with Joel Matip and Andrew Robertson taking place either side of him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has made such a promising start to this campaign, or Nathaniel Clyne would likely start at right-back, while Simon Mignolet could stay in goal after recapturing his form, although his future was cast in doubt this weekend.

Scroll through our gallery at the top of the page to see how Liverpool might line up in 2018-19…