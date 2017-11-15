Liverpool could still win the league - Michael Owen

Michael Owen says Liverpool still have a chance of competing with Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen says it is too early to rule out the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's side challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool sit fifth and trail runaway leaders City by 12 points after 11 matches, having lost 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the campaign.

The Reds were also heavily beaten by Tottenham and were held to a goalless draw at home by Manchester United.

Despite that poor record against their title rivals, Owen believes Liverpool - who finished fourth last season - can recover to become a force in 2017-18.

"Liverpool had what everyone considered a really exciting season last season," Owen told Omnisport at the Golden Foot Hublot Award in Monaco.

"Lots of big teams came to Anfield and got beat. I think Liverpool fans, and me included, thought if Liverpool are on, they're virtually unstoppable, especially at home. And then with one or two signings obviously it reaches fever pitch.

"We're so early in the season, it's hard to rule anything in our out. At the moment, there's a big gap between everyone and Manchester City.

"Manchester City seem to be running away with it, playing brilliant football, but remember this happened last season. Manchester City went quite a few points clear and everyone was saying it was going to be their title and it never quite happened.

"There's a lot of football to be played. Liverpool look as if they're going to be into the next round of the Champions League, the cup competitions are all there; OK a few points behind where they'd like to be, but the season is still only young."

Klopp has faced criticism in some quarters this season, most notably for his side's defending - the Merseysiders have conceded 17 league goals so far this season, seven more than any of the top four.