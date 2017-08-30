Liverpool deadline day latest and completed summer signings, including Thomas Lemar and Naby Keita

Naby Keita has signed for Liverpool while Thomas Lemar has been linked to the club this summer: Getty

With the transfer window almost at a close, it’s time to take stock of what was has been a hectic and busy summer window for all involved.

Liverpool have been one of the more active clubs in the market, bringing in a number of big signings, including Naby Keita most recently who will join next summer.

As the final hours count down, we look back at Liverpool’s transfer business and outline the club’s remaining targets ahead of Thursday’s 11.00pm deadline:

Done deals

Dominic Solanke

Joined? 11 July

11 July How much? Free transfer

Free transfer Signed from? Chelsea

Chelsea Rating? 6/10

Andrew Robertson

Joined? 21 July

21 July How much? £8m. Potential to rise to £10m with add-ons

£8m. Potential to rise to £10m with add-ons Signed from? Hull

Hull Rating? 6/10

View photos Liverpool signed Robertson from recently relegated Hull (Getty) More

Mohamed Salah

Joined? 23 June

23 June How much? £34m

£34m Signed from? AS Roma

AS Roma Rating? 8/10

View photos Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Arsenal (Liverpool FC via Getty Images) More

Naby Keita

Joined? Next summer

Next summer How much? £48m release clause, plus undisclosed premium

£48m release clause, plus undisclosed premium Signed from? RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig Rating? 8/10

Remaining targets?

Thomas Lemar

Asking price? £75m

£75m Club? AS Monaco

AS Monaco Likelihood? The latest reports suggest that Liverpool are shelving their interest in Thomas Lemar and are now solely focused on a deal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Liverpool chiefs have been put off by Monaco’s high asking price and the belief they simply don’t have enough time to force through a deal.

View photos Liverpool have had two bids for Lemar rejected by Monaco (Getty) More

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Asking price? £40m

£40m Club? Arsenal

Arsenal Likelihood? Liverpool are in talks with Arsenal over a move for the player after he rejected a move to Chelsea on Tuesday. The Ox sees his future as a central midfielder and believes he has more chance of being handed this position at Anfield. It’s unclear yet if Liverpool are prepared to match Chelsea’s offer for a player who will become available on a free transfer next summer.

View photos Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain only has 12 months left on his Arsenal contract (Getty) More

Virgil van Dijk