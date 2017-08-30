Liverpool deadline day latest and completed summer signings, including Thomas Lemar and Naby Keita

With the transfer window almost at a close, it’s time to take stock of what was has been a hectic and busy summer window for all involved.
Liverpool have been one of the more active clubs in the market, bringing in a number of big signings, including Naby Keita most recently who will join next summer.
As the final hours count down, we look back at Liverpool’s transfer business and outline the club’s remaining targets ahead of Thursday’s 11.00pm deadline:
Done deals
Dominic Solanke
- Joined? 11 July
- How much? Free transfer
- Signed from? Chelsea
- Rating? 6/10
Andrew Robertson
- Joined? 21 July
- How much? £8m. Potential to rise to £10m with add-ons
- Signed from? Hull
- Rating? 6/10
Mohamed Salah
- Joined? 23 June
- How much? £34m
- Signed from? AS Roma
- Rating? 8/10
Naby Keita
- Joined? Next summer
- How much? £48m release clause, plus undisclosed premium
- Signed from? RB Leipzig
- Rating? 8/10
Remaining targets?
Thomas Lemar
- Asking price? £75m
- Club? AS Monaco
- Likelihood? The latest reports suggest that Liverpool are shelving their interest in Thomas Lemar and are now solely focused on a deal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Liverpool chiefs have been put off by Monaco’s high asking price and the belief they simply don’t have enough time to force through a deal.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
- Asking price? £40m
- Club? Arsenal
- Likelihood? Liverpool are in talks with Arsenal over a move for the player after he rejected a move to Chelsea on Tuesday. The Ox sees his future as a central midfielder and believes he has more chance of being handed this position at Anfield. It’s unclear yet if Liverpool are prepared to match Chelsea’s offer for a player who will become available on a free transfer next summer.
Virgil van Dijk
- Asking price? £70m
- Club? Southampton
- Likelihood? Despite Liverpool’s public announcement that they had dropped their pursuit of the Dutchman, the Reds continue to be linked with a move for Van Dijk. The defender has made it clear he wants to leave the club but, so far, has yet to secure a move away. And at an eye-watering £70m – the latest figure to have been placed on the defender’s head – the likelihood of Liverpool meeting such a fee are surely slim at best.