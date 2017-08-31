What Liverpool deals could happen on transfer deadline day?

Liverpool are enjoying a busy end to the transfer window, having already completed the signings of Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andy Robertson earlier in the summer.

Days after arranging a deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, who will arrive at Anfield in the summer of 2018, the club have set about attempting to add more reinforcements to their ranks.

There are also several players who could bring their time on Merseyside to an end, with Jurgen Klopp looking to trim the fringes of his squad.

Incomings

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is all but through the door, with a £35m fee agreed with Arsenal for the 24-year-old attacking midfielder.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is currently on international duty with England, underwent a medical at St. George’s Park on Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after turning down the opportunity to join champions Chelsea.

The arrival of Oxlade-Chamberlain does not necessarily end Liverpool’s pursuit of Thomas Lemar, though finalising a deal for the 21-year-old Monaco winger may prove difficult with France in World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands on Thursday night.

Many would argue that Jürgen Klopp needs reinforcements in defence rather than attack, and Liverpool could revive their interest in Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk before Thursday’s 11.00pm deadline.

However, the club are only likely to make a renewed attempt to sign the Dutch international if Southampton indicate that they are willing to sell by, for example, accepting an offer from a rival Premier League club.

Liverpool remains Van Dijk’s first-choice destination.

Outgoings

Mamadou Sakho's long Merseyside exile could come to an end with Crystal Palace leading the race for his signature. Sakho spent the second half of last season on loan at Selhurst Park and his preference is for a return to south London, but Liverpool are holding out for their full £30m asking price.

Divock Origi has been linked with a move away from Anfield after falling down the pecking order and is expected leave on loan, though Liverpool would prefer the Belgian to take up a temporary move overseas and will demand a fee. Wolfsburg

Lazar Markovic could be in line for a reunion with Marco Silva at Watford after playing under the Portuguese at Hull City last season.

Liverpool remain adamant, meanwhile, that Philippe Coutinho will not leave this summer and also insist that they do not need to sell the Brazilian in order to finance incoming deals.