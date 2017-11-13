Liverpool dealt further Nathaniel Clyne injury setback, but defender still harbours England World Cup hopes

Nathaniel Clyne has not played for Liverpool since a pre-season friendly in July: Getty

Nathaniel Clyne is set to spend up to three more months on the sidelines after undergoing an operation on his injured back, but hopes to be back to challenge for a place at next summer's World Cup.

The Liverpool defender has not played for the club since sustaining the injury in pre-season and was ruled out for “a significant period of time” by the club, with no return date specified.

Clyne resumed light-intensity running at Melwood in September, with manager Jurgen Klopp hailing “a big step” forward in his recovery, but the 26-year-old has since suffered a setback.

It is understood that Clyne underwent minor corrective surgery on his back on Monday and that he will now be unavailable to Klopp until February at the latest.

The former Southampton right-back is expected to return in time for the run-in to Liverpool’s season, with Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold having alternated at right-back in his absence.

Prior to the recent 4-1 win over West Ham United, Klopp confirmed that Clyne’s rehabilitation had taken “a few steps back”.

The Liverpool manager said: “He was in a good way, running with high intensity but the muscle showed a little reaction. That was not an injury, and usually with a healthy and fit player you wouldn’t even think about it.

“In his case because it was a little sign again from the back, we took him out and it’s a few steps back again.”

Clyne still hopes to play again this season (Getty) More

Clyne will also have to stake a late claim for a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for next summer’s World Cup in Russia when he returns to fitness.

The 26-year-old, often called up as a reserve to first-choice right-back Kyle Walker, has been replaced in the national team by Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier.

Liverpool declined to comment on Clyne's latest setback when approached by The Independent.