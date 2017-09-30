Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren reveals he no longer trains and needs 'four or five' pills before a game

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has admitted he must take five pills prior to every game he plays in order to manage the pain he suffers in his back and no longer trains.

The Croatian has played eight times for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this season as well as the full 90 minutes in their 1-1 draw in the Champions League against Spartak Moscow.

But, as well as the back injury, he also suffers from Achilles problems that are threatening his participation in his country’s final two World Cup qualifiers against Finland and Ukraine next week.

“I have problems for the last two weeks with my whole body, it hurts,” he told Sportske novosti. “I have problems with my back...and now I have hurt my Achilles’ tendon.

“I play, but I'm not training at all. I can't train. The biggest problem is my back. That's why I skipped the matches against Manchester City and Burnley in the Premier League.

“I have big problems with the left side of my body. I'm taking pills so I can play. I take five pills before every game.

“All this time I'm playing under tablets. It's not normal to have four of five tablets before each game. I wanted to play, the coach put me in the team, but it is not good.

“I'm worse and worse. For a long time, it makes no sense.”