Liverpool defender Lovren receives family death threat from fan

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has revealed that a supporter has targeted his family in a death threat message sent on social media.

The Croatian centre-back has attracted criticism in recent weeks for his performances for the Anfield club, with his showing against Tottenham at Wembley seeing him withdrawn after just 31 minutes.

Spurs would go on to win that game 4-1, with Lovren then missing the 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town having pulled up in the warm-up prior to the game.

Dejan Lovren Death Threat More

But the 28-year-old has now revealed that he received a disgusting death threat on social media, insisting that while he can accept criticism coming his way, he will not tolerate fans overstepping the mark.

The message, seemingly sent directly to the player on Instagram, read: "I'm gonna murder ur family u Croatian p***"