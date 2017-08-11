Liverpool deny Coutinho has handed in a transfer request as Barcelona consider third bid for the Brazilian

Barcelona are understood to have had two bids turned down for the Brazil international: Getty

Liverpool have denied that Philippe Coutinho has formally asked to leave the club.

Sky Sports reported on Friday lunchtime that the Brazilian had handed in a transfer request on the back of Liverpool's statement earlier in the day.

The Reds' owners, Fenway Sports Group, had earlier rejected a second bid for the player from Barcelona on Thursday and followed it up with an unequivocal declaration of their intention to keep the 25-year-old midfielder.

“The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes," it read.

The Independent understands that Coutinho is keen to move to Barcelona and was "floored" by the club's statement. There had been no indication, however, that he was ready to formally ask for a move and the expectation was that he would begin the season with Liverpool - albeit in the medical room with a back complaint ruling him out of their opener at Watford.

Barcelona are already known to be exploring alternatives to Coutinho, should they not be able to secure his signature, with Christian Eriksen of Tottenham emerging as a key target.