Liverpool’s Donimic Solanke names Chelsea legend as his idol

The 20-year-old revealed that he took inspiration from the 39-year-old legend while growing up in the Blues academy

Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke has named Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as his football idol when he was younger.

The former Chelsea youngster chose the two-time African Player of the Year because he was at the centre of things when he was playing for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Drogba fired the Blues to their first ever Champions League triumph in 2012 and stands as the fourth all-time topscorer for the London club with 164 goals.

With this outstanding record, Solanke who switched to Jurgen Klopp’s team from Chelsea this summer, disclosed that he derived inspiration from the former Cote d’Ivoire international.

"My idol was Didier Drogba when I was younger, when I was at Chelsea he was the main man, so I looked up to him,” Solanke told London Evening Standard.

Solanke made his international debut in the Three Lions 0-0 draw against Brazil on Tuesday and will be hoping to make his eighth Premier League appearance this campaign when Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield.