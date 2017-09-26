Liverpool extend longest-ever Champions League winless run with draw in Moscow

The Reds haven't tasted Champions League victory in three years after failing to win at Spartak on Tuesday

Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Spartak Moscow on Tuesday extended the club's record Champions League winless run to seven matches.

The Reds have lost three matches during the winless streak and drawn four – including a 2-2 result against Sevilla to open group play on September 13. 

Liverpool's last Champions League win came back in September 2014 with a 2-1 win against Ludogorets.

It has been even longer since the club last kept a clean sheet in Champions League play, with Tuesday's draw the ninth consecutive match the Reds have conceded in Europe's top club competition. 

Liverpool will hope to end both of their unwanted runs when they take on Maribor in their next group match on October 17. 

