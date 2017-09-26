Liverpool extend longest-ever Champions League winless run with draw in Moscow

The Reds haven't tasted Champions League victory in three years after failing to win at Spartak on Tuesday

Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Spartak Moscow on Tuesday extended the club's record Champions League winless run to seven matches.

The Reds have lost three matches during the winless streak and drawn four – including a 2-2 result against Sevilla to open group play on September 13.

Liverpool's last Champions League win came back in September 2014 with a 2-1 win against Ludogorets.

It has been even longer since the club last kept a clean sheet in Champions League play, with Tuesday's draw the ninth consecutive match the Reds have conceded in Europe's top club competition.

9 - Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet in the CL since November 2009 (vs Debrecen), conceding in each of their last nine games. Frail. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2017

Liverpool will hope to end both of their unwanted runs when they take on Maribor in their next group match on October 17.