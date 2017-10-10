Sadio Mane injury a blow - but just how much will Liverpool miss their Senegalese forward?

Liverpool must again do without Sadio Mane for several weeks due to a hamstring injury.

The influential forward - and Ballon d'Or nominee - could miss up to six weeks after suffering the injury on international duty with Senegal, the club have revealed.

It is not the first time Liverpool have lost Mane for an extended spell since signing him last summer, and here The Independent looks at how the Reds have fared without the 25-year-old.

Liverpool's 2016-17 season fell apart during Mane's absence at the African Nations Cup in January - in the seven matches he missed, their only win came against League Two Plymouth in an FA Cup replay.

Their two Premier League matches in that period brought a creditable 1-1 draw away to Manchester United but also a 3-2 home defeat to Swansea which dropped them to fourth in the Premier League - the position in which they would ultimately finish.

They also lost each leg of their League Cup semi-final to Southampton 1-0 and, after a goalless draw and 1-0 win against Argyle, exited the FA Cup 2-1 against Wolves.

They have already had to cope without Mane for some of this season, domestically at least, after his red card against Manchester City led to a three-match ban.

It was during that run of fixtures that concerns over Liverpool's accuracy in front of goal came into sharp focus - Jurgen Klopp's side had 79 shots in the games he missed, just 18 of which were on target. liverpool

That brought them only four goals across a 1-1 Premier League draw with Burnley and back-to-back meetings with Leicester, who knocked Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup before the Reds responded with a 3-2 league win.

He has scored three goals in his five Premier League games this term, one of which was his abbreviated appearance against City, and his absence for big games against Manchester United on Saturday and Tottenham next week potentially spells bad news for Liverpool.