Liverpool forward Divock Origi could move to Tottenham Hotspur as Jurgen Klopp chases Thomas Lemar

Divock Origi’s father has said that the out-of-favour Liverpool striker is considering a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 22-year-old joined Liverpool in 2014 after impressing at the 2014 World Cup, but has failed to start a game for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

And now his father has increased speculation that the Belgian could be set for a move away from the club by admitting that his son needs to be starting more matches at this stage in his career.

“Divock has to leave Liverpool to get more playing time,” Origi's father Mike told DH.be.

“Tottenham is a possibility, but there is also interest from France and Germany.”

Tottenham are in need of more firepower, especially in wide positions.

Harry Kane has won the Golden Boot for the past two seasons but Vincent Janssen, who was brought in at the beginning of last season as back-up to the England international, has failed to deliver.

The club also lack pace in wide areas, with Érik Lamela suffering from a long-term injury to his right hip and 22-year-old Georges-Kévin N'Koudou only used sporadically.

Spurs had been linked to Lazio forward Keita Balde, but on Tuesday it was announced that the Senegal international would be moving to Monaco in a £27.9m deal.

That transfer paves the way for Thomas Lemar to join Liverpool – and could spell the end for Origi at Anfield.