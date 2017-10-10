Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffers hamstring injury and could miss six weeks

Liverpool have been dealt a huge blow just days before the visit of arch-rivals Manchester United after Sadio Mane was ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

The pacy forward was injured on international duty with Senegal and his absence could not have come at a worse time as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to get their season back on track after an indifferent September.

"The winger was substituted 89 minutes into Senegal's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Cape Verde Islands on Saturday," said a Liverpool statement.

"And it has now been confirmed that he picked up an injury during that fixture that could keep him out of action for up to six weeks."

Mane, who scored 13 Premier League goals last season despite missing the whole of January due to the African Nations Cup and the final six weeks of the campaign with a knee injury, has three in four league matches so far.

Mane tore his meniscus during April's Merseyside derby