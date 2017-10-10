Liverpool hit at a crucial juncture - Mane's six-week absence examined

Liverpool have ruled Sadio Mane out for six weeks with a hamstring injury, and he is likely to miss some big matches.

As Liverpool head into a potentially do-or-die period in their season, news of Sadio Mane being ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury could hardly have come at a worse time.

Opta data lays bare just how quickly Mane became a key figure for Liverpool last season. He has been involved in 25 Premier League goals since his Reds debut, a figure bettered only by Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino (27 each).

The 25-year-old's importance is also highlighted by Liverpool's record without him in the starting XI, with Jurgen Klopp's side winning 61.3 per cent of league games he has started and just 42.9 per cent of those he has not.

Although the injury comes relatively early in the season, Mane looks set to miss some crucial matches...

Manchester United (H), Saturday October 14

Having failed to win three of their last four Premier League matches, Liverpool could have done with having all their attacking firepower available for the visit of their bitter rivals United, who just happen to be joint top.

Jose Mourinho's men have been one of the two standout teams so far this term alongside Manchester City, scoring an impressive 19 goals and conceding just two from seven matches.

While such rivalry clashes have an air of unpredictability around them, the presence of a fired-up Mane would certainly have improved Liverpool's chances.

Tottenham (A), Sunday October 22

While Spurs have not been as explosively brilliant as United and City, particularly given their Wembley struggles, Mauricio Pochettino's side are rarely an easy proposition and, in Harry Kane, have arguably one of the world's form strikers.

Away to Spurs is likely to be one of Liverpool's toughest fixtures of the Premier League season, despite their failure to win at the national stadium in the league thus far.