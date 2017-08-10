Liverpool hold all the power in Philippe Coutinho negotiations with Barcelona, insists Brendan Rodgers

Coutinho is thought to be open to a move to Barca: Getty

Liverpool hold all the power in the battle to keep Philippe Coutinho out of the clutches of Barcelona, according to former boss Brendan Rodgers.

The Spanish giants bid €100m (£90.2m) for the playmaker on Wednesday but it was rejected out of hand and Barca fear the Reds will hold firm in their stance that the Brazilian is not for sale at any price.

The club are willing to be patient in their pursuit of Coutinho but, despite their confidence, Liverpool are expected continue to reject any bids for their star man.

Rodgers was manager last time Barcelona approached the club to sign their best player – Luis Suarez in 2014 – but this time he thinks the Reds are in the perfect position to say no to the Catalan club.

“Phil has signed a new contract (in January 2017),” he said. “He's always going to have other clubs that want him. But Liverpool don't have to sell him if they don't want to. So the power is very much with them.

“Philippe Coutinho is a world-class player but the power in the position is with Liverpool.

“Liverpool's a fantastic club and I know he really enjoys it there. He's got great supporters and a great manager, so I'm sure he would be very happy there.”

Coutinho is understood to be open to the prospect of moving to the Nou Camp, keen even, but those close to Liverpool do not expect the 25-year-old midfielder to force the issue.

Without such action from the player it is looking increasingly likely that a tough summer for Barcelona will be further frustrated.