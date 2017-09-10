Liverpool hopeful over Ings after early withdrawal

Danny Ings will hope that his early withdrawal for Liverpool U23s doesn't signal the start of another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Liverpool are hopeful that striker Danny Ings has not suffered a recurrence of serious injury after he was substituted in the first half of Sunday's Under-23 fixture.

The 25-year-old has suffered a torrid time with injuries since he joined the club from Burnley in June 2015.

An anterior cruciate ligament injury and a serious knee problem have limited him to just six Premier League appearances for the Reds.

He started his club's reserve fixture against Manchester City on Sunday, but was withdrawn in the 36th minute after admitting he did not feel 100 per cent.

Manager Neil Critchley, however, does not expect Ings to be out of action for long.

"It's more a precaution than anything," he told the club's official website.

"He felt something very early in the game and he wasn't quite right, so we're not taking any chances with Danny and there are plenty of first-team games to come.

"We'll just look after him and assess him, but I'm sure he'll be fine."