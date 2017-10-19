Liverpool keen on keeping hold of James Milner despite lack of game time
Liverpool will resist any attempt to sell James Milner when the transfer window opens in January with the midfielder remaining a vital part of Jürgen Klopp’s plans this season.
Milner has started just two Premier League games so far in this campaign but underlined his qualities with a star performance when recalled in the Champions League victory over Maribor on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old is understandably frustrated about his lack of playing time recently and will be hoping he has done enough to keep his place against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, and certainly start more frequently in the weeks and months ahead.
Milner, who retired from international football in order to prolong his club career, captained Liverpool in the 7-0 win in Slovenia.
Milner could have sought a move last summer as numerous clubs were interested in him but he remains committed to Anfield. Leicester City were the most active in trying to persuade the former Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Leeds United man to leave Anfield.
Klopp has assured Milner chances will come, even if the starting place he had last season is no longer guaranteed.
Alberto Moreno’s improved form, as well as the arrival of Andy Robertson, means the experiment as a left-back is over for Milner.
Back in his favoured midfield role he is competing with Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum, while Adam Lallana will return next month and Philippe Coutinho has also played in a deeper position on occasion.
It is most likely Milner’s situation will be reviewed at the end of this campaign when it can be determined how much he will feature further ahead, especially when club record signing Naby Keita joins from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018.
Regardless of the length of a player’s contract, Klopp has spoken previously how feels he has an informal ‘one-year deal’ with the senior members of his squad, ensuring no-one of significance will be allowed to leave midway through a campaign. Milner demonstrated in midweek why he remains a pivotal figure in Liverpool’s squad.