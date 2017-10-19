Liverpool keen on keeping hold of James Milner despite lack of game time

Liverpool will resist any attempt to sell James Milner when the transfer window opens in January with the midfielder remaining a vital part of Jürgen Klopp’s plans this season.

Milner has started just two Premier League games so far in this campaign but underlined his qualities with a star performance when recalled in the Champions League victory over Maribor on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old is understandably frustrated about his lack of playing time recently and will be hoping he has done enough to keep his place against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, and certainly start more frequently in the weeks and months ahead.

Milner, who retired from international football in order to prolong his club career, captained Liverpool in the 7-0 win in Slovenia.

Milner could have sought a move last summer as numerous clubs were interested in him but he remains committed to Anfield. Leicester City were the most active in trying to persuade the former Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Leeds United man to leave Anfield.

Milner has not played as much as he would have hoped this season Credit: Rex Features More