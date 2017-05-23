Liverpool kit: All the new Reds jerseys for the 2017-18 season

Liverpool will hope that their next set of kits go down in history as title-winning designs as they prepare for an assault on the Premier League during the 2017-18 season.

The Reds have already released their new home shirt and wore it in the 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough that booked their place in next season's Champions League play-off round.

The latest Liverpool transfer rumours

It features special embroidery for their 125th season as well as to pay tribute to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, with the '96' emblem encased by the eternal flames.

The away and third jerseys are likely to follow soon and Goal will be providing all the information you need to know as well as images of the new kits as they are released.

NEW LIVERPOOL HOME KIT

As mentioned, Liverpool released their home kit in time to wear it for their final game of the 2016-17 season as a preview for the upcoming campaign.

View photos Liverpool Kit 2017-18 More

View photos Philippe Coutinho Liverpool Premier League More

The new design, which has been warmly received by fans, is a throwback to the V-necked shirts the Reds wore for the 1977 and 1978 European Cup finals, but also incorporates twists from the 1980s such as the thin red stripe running through the white trim.

The red of the jersey is split into subtle panels but the overall look is much cleaner than some of Liverpool's recent efforts, which have tended to feature more trim and patterns.

The iconic liver bird, which has been the primary logo on Liverpool kits since New Balance (initially as Warrior) took over the sponsorship of them from Adidas in 2012, is the only feature to remain in gold on both the shirt and shorts.

The replica version of the jersey is priced at £50 for adults, with the long-sleeved shirt £5 extra. The shorts and socks cost £25 and £12 respectively.

NEW LIVERPOOL AWAY KIT

Liverpool's away kit for 2017-18 has not been released yet but rumours have suggested it will be a striking white and mint green jersey in quarters, based on the away shirt the Reds wore during the 1995-96 season.

View photos Steve McManaman Liverpool More

Read More