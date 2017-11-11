Liverpool legend Bill Shankly's years at Anfield coal face seem an age away

Should you have the company of any football fan under the age of 15 when Sunday night’s BBC documentary tribute to Bill Shankly is broadcast, you should be braced for an interrogation on the source material. This will likely take the form of questions like “What was coal?”, “Who were the miners?” and “Are there any Scottish football managers left?”

The tone of the programme – Shankly: Nature’s Fire – is inevitably elegiac but it also powerfully evokes a period of football and social history which seems now almost as remote as the 19th century. That should not be surprising, given that Shankly and the Liverpool fans who placed him at the heart of their idolatry became acquainted amid the expiring energy of the Industrial Revolution.

His birthplace of Glenbuck, in the hills around the Ayrshire-Lanarkshire border, remains a blasted heath, rendered virtually bereft of nutrients by the insatiable desire for coal to fuel Britain’s factories, foundries and fleets at the height of empire. The five Shankly brothers worked in the local colliery until, by 1931, even the dross had been exhausted.

The brothers all went on to become professional footballers, swelling a roster that included four other local boys who won caps for Scotland. Two earlier Glenbuck natives, Sandy Tait and Sandy Brown, won FA Cup medals with Tottenham Hotspur in 1901, the year that Shankly’s uncle, Bob Blyth, became manager of Portsmouth.

There is sufficient material for a further programme in their stories – and yet another in the fact that as a manager Bob Shankly won the Scottish league title with Dundee and took them to a European Cup semi-final against FC Cologne in 1963 – but the opening montage of Sunday night’s film mingles shots of the Glenbuck wasteland with footage of Liverpool streets and buildings crammed with fans saluting the return of their team from Wembley with the FA Cup in 1965.