Liverpool legend Gerrard hoping Van Dijk deal gets done after two-year wait

Steven Gerrard considers Virgil van Dijk to be “amazing” and admits he had hoped to see Liverpool sign him in 2015.

The Dutch defender has raised the stakes in the summer transfer window by handing in a transfer request at Southampton on the back of several months of intense speculation.

Liverpool appeared to be leading the chase at one stage, only to back off amid accusations of making an illegal approach, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City also said to be in the mix.

With the door seemingly opened to a move as Van Dijk wants out of St Mary’s, Gerrard is looking for him to end up at Anfield two years after he first noted his talent.

“I think he’s an amazing player, he would strengthen any team in the league, for sure,” the Reds legend Gerrard told BT Sport.

Why everybody wants Van Dijk

“From what I’ve seen at Celtic, from what I’ve seen at Southampton…I was actually hoping we’d come in with a bid from him when he came from Celtic.

“It was no surprise to me that he set the world alight at Southampton, and you can understand why the fee is going to be huge if he eventually gets his transfer over the line.

“You think of all of the top-six teams, he would make them all better.”

'Van Dijk to Liverpool might still happen'

Southampton signed Van Dijk from Celtic for £13 million, with the Saints offering him a Premier League stage on which to perform.

He has made the most of that opportunity, with the 26-year-old now one of the most sought-after talents in the English top-flight.

His value has also risen markedly, with it suggested that it could take an offer of up to £60m to secure his signature this summer.