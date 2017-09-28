Liverpool lodge complaint with Uefa as Bobby Adekanye is racially abused at Spartak Moscow U18s game

Bobby Adekanye came on as a second-half substitute in Liverpool U18s' 2-1 loss: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have lodged an official complaint with Uefa after U18s player Bobby Adekanye was racially abused during Tuesday night’s Youth League match against Spartak Moscow.

The incident occurred when the 18-year-old, who was born in Nigeria, came on as a second-half for Steven Gerrard’s side.

He was reportedly subjected to chants and gestures as he entered the pitch.

The Russian champions have already been charged by the governing body this week after fans unfurled a banner displaying “Uefa mafia” and set off fireworks during the senior team’s clash in the Champions League later the same day.

Disciplinary proceedings also cover blocking of stairways and illicit chants at the Group E game in the Otkrytie Arena.

It is the second time this month that the club have been charged by Uefa.

During Spartak's 1-1 draw in their group opener at Slovenian champions NK Maribor a flare fired from the visiting supporters' stand almost hit German referee Deniz Aytekin.

The club were fined €60,000 (£53,000) and banned from selling tickets to supporters for their next away match in Europe, at Sevilla on 1 November.

Uefa's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with the latest case on 19 October.

Gerrard admitted he was disappointed with his side’s 2-1 loss in Moscow.

“Spartak managed the game better than us and they played more as a team,” the former captain, and now U18s coach, told the club’s website.

“I thought we were very individual and I thought people were searching for the headlines and a bit of glory themselves instead of connecting as a team.





“When we defend well and get the ball into the right areas of the pitch and play as a team like we did against Sevilla we can be absolutely devastating. So, the learning curve for the players from this game is we have to play as a team.”

“We can all get the praise and adulation together but once you start taking things into your own hands and complicating the game it can stand out a mile.”

While disappointed with the result, Gerrard hopes his young side can quickly improve in a competition that he wants to win.

“This is an excellent competition and we want to do well in it. We are capable of doing that but we’ve had two performances and they have been very different.

“Moving forward I’m very confident that when they come over to England we’ve got enough quality and enough talent to do a job on them, but we have to play as a team.”