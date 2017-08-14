Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits Emre Can situation 'not perfect' with midfielder stuck in contract impasse

Jürgen Klopp has admitted that the uncertainty over Emre Can's future at Liverpool is 'not perfect', with contract negotiations between the midfielder and the club at an impasse.

Can’s current deal at Anfield expires in June and the 23-year-old, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, has been linked with Serie A champions Juventus throughout the summer.

Klopp is confident that Liverpool and Can will come to “the right solution”, but also admitted to being disappointed that talks which began in the summer of last year remain ongoing.

“I don't think if we will do a statement for this but obviously so far there is no signing and that is the situation,” Klopp said, referencing Friday’s club statement ruling out the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

“We are still in talks [with Can]. Do I think it is too cool that we didn't fix it so far? No, to be honest. But it is all ok at the moment and we have to take it like this.

“His mind is not elsewhere. It is an important contract for him at his age. I am 100 per cent sure that we don't sell the player now in this situation, not a player from the first team line-up. He will play here for the next year that is for sure. All the rest we have to see.”

Can has previously denied that the impasse in negotiations is down to money, insisting in March that he hoped “to play for many years at Liverpool”, and Klopp is of the belief that only a “few little details” still need to be settled.

“In Germany these kind of pressures come up one year before the contract ends,” Klopp said. “In England it is two years before. Last year, there was no real readiness for negotiations but this year we have talked. We want him and he also wants to stay. It is about a few little details.

“It's not about having to make a decision about bringing in another player in the same position, the same size, the same skills. Emre is on a good way. He has really improved in a lot of parts and is a really important player for us, can play different positions.

Klopp added: “The situation is not perfect, I would prefer that he has already signed, but I am still positive we can find the right solution.”