Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp 'not interested' in Barcelona's talk about Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho attempted to force through a move to Barcelona during the summer: Getty

Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, has said that he is “not interested” in what Barcelona have to say regarding their interest in playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona’s chief executive Oscar Grau revealed on Wednesday that the Catalan club is ready to make an offer for Coutinho when the transfer window re-opens in January having failed to sign him earlier this year.

Liverpool rejected three offers worth up to £114m from Barcelona for the Brazilian during the summer and turned down a transfer request from the player himself, who has since been re-integrated into Klopp’s first-team squad.

The Merseyside club remain insistent that Coutinho will not be sold for any price and Klopp, who is preparing his side to face Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday, paid little attention to Grau’s comments.

“There is another transfer window in January, we cannot change this,” the Liverpool manager said on Friday.

“I have nothing to say about it. It is an open window maybe a few players will change in the future. I have no clue. At this moment I am really not interested.

“I read a lot about Barcelona in the last few days but it was about the referendum. Nothing about football.”

On Wednesday, Grau said that Barcelona were able and ready to bid for Coutinho again in January, though suggested that players may have to leave the Nou Camp before any new signings can be made.

“We are ready to buy Coutinho in the winter market, or any player the technical staff request,” he said. “But it is important to adjust ourselves, so if there are to be arrivals, there must be exits as well.”