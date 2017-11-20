Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp calls on his players to produce ahead of crunch Sevilla clash

Jürgen Klopp has admitted that now is the time for his Liverpool players to produce results ahead of a decisive Champions League clash with Sevilla.

Klopp's side, currently top of Group E, will be assured of progression to the last-16 with victory at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, though their hosts also know three points will be enough to see them through.

Liverpool's place would have been booked by now were it not for Joaquin Correa's equaliser in the 2-2 draw between these two sides back in September and Klopp wants his in-form side to finish the job in Andalusia.

“In the group stage you cannot choose where you get the points from but when you get to the end the more decisive the games are,” he said. “It felt quite average when we conceded a goal at home to Sevilla and if we had not conceded this goal the situation would have been even better.

“This is the game, against Sevilla in Seville. They are a very experienced football-playing team and that's the Champions League.”

If Liverpool are to come away with a positive result their fortunes may hinge on the Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah, who is enjoying a sensation vein of form with eight goals in his last six appearances.

Klopp, however, is not surprised by how well Salah has taken to his new club following his £38m arrival from Roma during the summer. When asked whether the 25-year-old had exceeded expectations so far, the Liverpool manager said: “He has reached them at least, that's clear.

“I like Mo and his goals but we don't have to talk about that as it's in the past. I'm more interested in his statistics tomorrow night.”



Leaving Seville with three points will not be easy, though. Eduardo Berizzo's side have not lost at home since last year's Champions League runners-up Juventus triumphed here a year ago and Klopp feels his players must quieten the intimidating Sanchez Pizjuan crowd in order to come away with a result.