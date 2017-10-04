Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp should consider a move to Bayern Munich, says Christoph Metzelder

Would Klopp consider returning to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich?: Getty

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would be the ideal replacement for Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich, the former Germany international Christoph Metzelder has said.

Ancelotti was sacked as Bayern Munich manager last week after an underwhelming start to the season which included a chastising 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Willy Sagnol has taken control of the club on an interim basis, but could only steer the team to a 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin in his first game in charge, with former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel and Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann the favourites to take over.

Louis van Gaal, Luis Enrique and Joachim Löw are also thought to be on Bayern’s list of potential appointments.

But Metzelder, who played for Dortmund and Real Madrid during his storied playing career, thinks Bayern should consider trying to appoint Klopp.

“He is a top man-manager and could make the complex power relationship work wonderfully,” he told Sky Sport Deutschland.

“[Julian] Nagelsmann is an outstanding coach but Bayern Munich is, of course, a different size [to Hoffenheim]. From my point of view, Jurgen Klopp would be ready.”

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga champions announced this week that forward Franck Ribery has torn the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee and will be sidelined for several weeks.

The 34-year-old Frenchman, who was injured in Sunday's draw at Hertha, will have his knee put in a splint for a few weeks while he starts the rehabilitation process.

“We're sorry Franck has injured himself,” Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on the club's website (fcbayern.com). “We all wish him a speedy and successful recovery.”