Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains what caused spectacular collapse against Sevilla

Jürgen Klopp believes his Liverpool side simply “didn't play football” as they threw away a three-goal lead over Sevilla to draw.

A Roberto Firmino brace and another first-half strike from Sadio Mané made it seem as if Klopp's side would secure progression to the Champions League last-16 and win Group E on the night.

However, just as they did in the 2016 Europa League final against Liverpool, Sevilla produced a stunning comeback after the break, with two Yassim Ben Yedder goals and Guido Pizarro's stoppage-time equaliser completing the turnaround.

Klopp was dumbfounded by the final scoreline and attributed his side's collapse to “passive” play.

“The second half we made a mistake,” he admitted. “We didn't carry on playing football. It's normal to try to control the game but a team like us has to control the game with the ball. We didn't play football any more.

“We became passive, they scored the first, then it was obvious the atmosphere changed immediately. That gave them a big boost. Until the second goal we were reactive. After the second goal it was an open game again, but we couldn't score off the counter-attacks.

“We opened the door for them, didn't close it, so they could score in the last minute. That's the story of the game.”

Klopp denied, however, that the result suggested his players had problems with their mentality

“We showed already fantastic mentality against Dortmund [in the 2016 Europa League quarter-final comeback victory], we showed it in a lot of other games. Yes it was not perfect tonight but it's not a general problem. It just happened. In this atmosphere, we need to get more and more experience.

“Could we have done better? 100 per cent. Do I think it's a mentality problem? 100 per cent not,” the Liverpool manager added. “It's football and until the final whistle everything is possible. I knew that before.”