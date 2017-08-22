Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists everything is fine between him and Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho is set to stay at Anfield for the forthcoming season: Getty

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he will “100 per cent” welcome Philippe Coutinho back into the fold at Liverpool despite the Brazilian’s agitation to leave Anfield.

Following a strongly-worded club statement on the eve of the Premier League season insisting that Coutinho would not be sold, the 25-year-old attempt to force through a move to Barcelona by handing in a transfer request.

Liverpool rejected the request, along with three offers for the player from Catalunya that peaked at £114m inclusive of add-ons, and have maintained a consistent stance that Coutinho would not be allowed to leave this summer.

Klopp now faces the task of integrating the Brazilian back into his squad but, speaking ahead of Liverpool’s crucial Champions League play-off second leg against Hoffenheim, he said his own relationship with Coutinho has not been affected.

“Of course everything is OK between me and him. Absolutely. 100 per cent,” Klopp insisted.

Coutinho was not present at Liverpool’s training session on Tuesday and has not appeared for the club yet this season while recovering from a back injury.

Klopp revealed that the playmaker’s return has since been delayed further by an illness and suggested that even if he were available to face Hoffenheim, he would require more hours on training pitch.

“He can't start tomorrow because on top of that he's now ill,” Klopp said. “It will take time because he has not trained for a long time. I've no idea at this moment [when he will return], we would have to check when he is back.”