Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has patience tested in chaotic Spartak Moscow press conference

Jurgen Klopp was unimpressed with the line of questioning: Getty

Jurgen Klopp had his patience tested in a somewhat chaotic press conference to preview his side’s Champions League meeting with Spartak Moscow.

Translation problems, technical difficulties and some obscure questions from both local and international media frustrated the Liverpool manager, who declared the final question of the session a 'waste of time'.

Klopp was asked to comment on, among other things, a specific tackle in Spartak’s 2-2 with Anzhi on Saturday, on rumours linking Spartak winger Quincy Promes with Anfield and whether he ‘loved’ any of his Liverpool players.

The latter question referred to comments by Mauricio Pochettino, the Tottenham Hotpsur manager, who joked that he was ‘in love’ with his striker Harry Kane this weekend.

“I am really impressed that we are in a Champions League press conference and talk about things like this. I don't understand the business anymore,” he said.

“Yes I love the club, that includes the players,” Klopp added. “I love Harry too but he is a Tottenham player. I love good footballers that is how it is.”

While his answer was being translated to Russian, Klopp interrupted the interpreter to say: “Actually, it is not important. It is not important for Russia.

“It was just an English thing. ‘Pochettino loves Kane and who do I love?’ was the question. It's a waste of time."

Klopp also answered more standard questions on his side’s high-profile defensive issues and suggested that the team as a whole, not just those in the backline, need to improve.

“Work better together,” he said, when asked how he hopes to tighten Liverpool up at the back. “Defence, how I understand it, is a team-work thing so that's what we speak about and talk about,” he said.

“I know you and your colleagues talk about different things but I talk about the team performance when we defend.

Klopp added: “We have to do that better and that's what we're working on all the time.