Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals when he first became interested in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Jürgen Klopp has revealed that he has admired Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool's new signing, since his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is currently on international duty with England, has completed his move from Arsenal to Merseyside after turning down champions Chelsea.

Klopp declared himself “really, really happy” to have captured the 24-year-old winger, who first caught his eye in a Champions League tie during the 2014/15 season.

“Since the last game [Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over Arsenal] I have been waiting and hoping we could make this transfer - and when I got the news he was ours it was fantastic,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

“I remember the first time I saw him play live - it was at Dortmund in 2014 and he came on as a sub that day and made a big impact. He stood out immediately because of his pace and skills and his attitude in such a big game for a young player; I remember him chasing back to make a brilliant challenge on [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan in the box to save a certain goal.

Klopp added: “We won that game but lost the return match at Arsenal when he started and played well, I think he hit the post. Since then I have followed him and when I heard it may be possible to sign him I didn't need to think twice.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain becomes Liverpool’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson.

The Merseyside club are still pursuing deals for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar and Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, though both will be significantly harder to pull off than the acquisition of Oxlade-Chamberlain.