Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to stick with under-fire goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for visit of Huddersfield Town

Simon Mignolet will keep his place as Liverpool’s No 1 against Huddersfield on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp urged his players to cast aside the doubts after their 4-1 hammering by Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Klopp confirmed his goalkeeper would not be left out despite criticism of his Wembley performance.

The Liverpool manager would not publicly reveal if defender Dejan Lovren would be included, having been substituted after just 31 minutes at Wembley, but the Croatian may also get a reprieve.

Asked directly if Mignolet would start, Klopp, who will be missing the injured Philippe Coutinho, he replied: “Yes. I don’t think a second about changing this position.” he said, adding that the defensive failings last week were “collective”.

“Could Simon have done better for the fourth goal. Dejan? First goal, that was 100 per cent collective, second goal it is difficult to defend him. But in the same situation, 99 times out of 100, he will do it.”

Klopp’s best friend, David Wagner, has been a regular Anfield visitor since his coaching mentor’s appointment, often seen urging Liverpool to victory. Saturday will be different, with the Huddersfield manager seeking to defeat his pal.

“It is individual mistakes which cost them,” he said. “This is very difficult for a manager to work on.”

However, he pointed out Liverpool’s defensive record at Anfield is more impressive. “10 points and conceded one goal,” he said. “At home, they have shown their best. We would like to turn that around.”