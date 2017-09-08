Liverpool and Manchester City were both consumed by a need for speed this summer, and Saturday's clash should be fast and furious

Both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp would willingly and respectfully say that they have very different ideas on how to play football, but they shared a concern over one core quality of the game this summer, and it conditioned a lot of their work and transfer business.

That quality is speed.

Guardiola has been determined to get his Manchester City squad to the point where they understand his approach so deeply that they can execute it at the kind of blinding pace that makes them unplayable. To further facilitate that, he has signed or prioritised a collection of fleet-footed attackers and full-backs, with Alexis Sanchez supposed to have been signed to complete the kaleidoscope. The Chilean didn’t come, but there is still a confidence this squadron of attackers has made significant progress, that they can properly pull opposition apart this season.

Klopp had already got Liverpool playing at the kind of speed he wanted, but the issue was dealing with the disruptions that slowed them down. If they were missing Sadio Mane, or some of the certain starters so central to setting the rhythm of the team, they were just so conspicuously more cumbersome. Mohamed Salah should go a long way, and run a long way, to making sure that isn’t such a problem and Liverpool are a consistently more electric force.

Salah was brought in by Klopp for his roadrunner qualities (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

These concerns have set up what could be a helter-skelter game at the Etihad on Saturday, but the reality is that would only continue a trend of the Premier League, that was itself conditioned with surprising speed by the new ‘league of managers’ last season. All of Guardiola, Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte essentially forced speedier football through the specific styles they demanded. The matches between their clubs - and particularly City 1-3 Chelsea, Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur - were simply some of the fastest games the Premier League has seen, and light years away from the trudging trench warfare of the last time the competition had such a defined top band of clubs, the ‘Big Four’ era of 2004 to 2009.

They were, in short, refreshingly relentless; almost impossible to turn away from because there was just so much action.

It was also impossible to escape the fact that Klopp got the better of Guardiola in those two games last season, with Liverpool beating City 1-0 at home and then claiming a good 1-1 draw at the Etihad.

There is an argument that could be do with speed, too, albeit in a different way and one that adds further intrigue to this match.

Leaving aside any subjective debate about whose football style is better, it is an objective truth that Klopp’s approach can be instilled much more quickly than Guardiola’s. That could be seen in how Liverpool actually eviscerated Manuel Pellegrini’s City 4-1 in only his second month in the job, how they took a such a gigantic stride in the first half of his second season, and then how evolved they looked in levelling Arsenal 4-0 two weeks ago.

By contrast, while there are still periods of every single game where Guardiola’s attack looks scintillating, they still don’t seem to so deeply comprehend his approach enough for truly complete displays. There are still dips and disconnections, and thereby moments when the movement between the backline and midfield isn’t yet slick enough so they can so easily pass their way out of defence.

