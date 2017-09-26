Liverpool and Manchester United fans threatened with imprisonment by Russian authorities

Liverpool and Manchester United supporters have been warned that they could face imprisonment if trouble occurs around their Champions League games in Moscow this week.

The two historic rivals both play in the Russian capital over the next two days, with a combined total of around 2,000 fans expected to travel to watch them.

Jurgen Klopp’s side face league champions Spartak Moscow on Tuesday night at the Otkrytiye Arena, while Jose Mourinho’s team play CSKA a day later at the VEB Arena.

In April, the Russian government passed new legislation to punish hooliganism and the head of the Russian Football Union’s security committee, Vladimir Markin, has cautioned foreign supporters against indulging in crowd trouble.

“I don’t want to scare anyone but I warn those who plan to come here not to support their side and see the country but to commit hooliganism: the law is the same for all, not just for Russians,” he told the Tass state news agency.

“Those who break it will face a suitable punishment, possibly in the form of a long stay in Russia, in conditions our guests won’t like.”

Liverpool and United have advised supporters to avoid wearing club colours for fear of being targeted by local fans.

Russian supporters infamously clashed with their English counterparts in Marseille when the two nations met at the 2016 European Championships and the country’s authorities are keen to crack down on hooligan elements ahead of staging the 2018 World Cup next summer.

Spartak, Liverpool’s opponents on Tuesday night, were fined €60,000 by Uefa and their fans were banned from their next Champions League away fixture after supporters fired a flare at referee Deniz Aytekin during their 1-1 draw in Maribor a fortnight ago.