Who can Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham draw in the Champions League last 16?

English teams are enjoying something of a renaissance in the Champions League this season. With the group stage of the competition almost at an end, all five of our teams are on track to qualify for the Round of 16.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have already booked their spot in the next round as well as topping their group, which means they will play a group stage runner-up.

Liverpool have all but guaranteed their spot in the next round, although they could yet finish second in their group which would see them play a group stage winner.

Ditto Chelsea: a win away at Qarabag will take them through but they will need Roma to slip up if they are to pinch top spot.

So who are the English clubs likely to play in the next round? Here, we outline the permutations.

Round of 16 draw rules

First of all, the rules. In the draw for the Round of 16, the eight group-stage winners are all seeded, while the runners-up are all unseeded. The seeded teams are then drawn against the unseeded teams, with the seeded teams playing at home in the second leg.

So far, so simple – right?

But there are a couple of catches. Teams from the same group cannot play one another – so Group H winners Spurs cannot play Group H runners-up Real Madrid, for example – while teams from the same country cannot play one another either.

