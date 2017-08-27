Liverpool’s Mane, Salah subdue Arsenal

The Liverpool forwards starred in an Anfield demolition of Arsenal and form part of a four-man Reds unit included in our pick of the top-flight crop

Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah continued their brilliant start to the new season as they contributed a goal each to see Liverpool topple Arsenal 4-0 in an English topflight encounter at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Roberto Firmino gave Jurgen Klopp’s men the lead in the 17th minute after planting an header past Petr Cech.

In what would be the template for the remaining goals, all involving the pacy Sengal and Egypt internationals, the Kops doubled their advantage after they caught the North London outfit napping.

Firmino turned provider after releasing Mane at the back of a quick break to ensure they finish the first half two-goal up.

12 minutes after the restart, Man of the Match, Salah got Liverpool’s third. While Daniel Sturridge, on for Mane, rounded off scoring after benefitting from the former Chelsea man’s sublime cross to condemn Arsene Wenger’s side to a 4-0 defeat.

Mohammed Elneny was not listed in the matchday squad for the visitors alongside Alex Iwobi who, before the encounter, was ruled out of Nigeria’s World Cup Qualifying tie against Cameroon. Anglo-Nigerian Dominic Solanke was denied a second league appearance for the Kops as he was left on the bench for the entire duration of the tie.