Liverpool have more pressing issues than Philippe Coutinho - as their performance against Hoffenheim proved

Roberto Firmino had conceded ahead of Liverpool's Champions League first-leg qualifier against Hoffenheim that it would be “awful” for the side to lose Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona. But, if Tuesday’s performance at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena is anything to go by, the Reds have more pressing issues.

It was an evening that demonstrated the best and worst of this Liverpool side. Offset against the side’s dominance in the final third, and the pace of their front men in the form of Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah, is the persistent concerns surrounding the Reds’ backline.

As had been the case at Vicarage Road three days prior, defensive shortcomings and a general lack of cohesion at the back once again undermined Liverpool’s cause. Even after James Milner had put his side in control, following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s sublime opener – a deliciously curled free-kick 10 minutes before the break – the Reds were still unable to keep a clean sheet, with Mark Uth snatching a late goal for the hosts that now gives them faint hope for the second leg.

Although Liverpool will be happy with Tuesday’s 2-1 win - a result that puts them in touching distance of the group stages of the Champions League - the defensive warning signs were there to see.

In the opening minutes, Alberto Moreno was comprehensively beaten out on his left-flank by Andrej Kramaric - a player sent out on loan by Leicester for failing to adapt to the pace and demands of the Premier League. It took a rather spectacular, mid-air interception from Joel Matip to prevent the winger’s subsequent cross from reaching its intended target at the far end of Liverpool’s box.

Minutes later, it was the turn of Dejan Lovren to feel the pressure. Having made a hash of a Hoffenheim free-kick in his own box, the Croatian was saved further embarrassment after his team-mates intervened to eventually clear the danger. But it was an omen of what was to come. Bringing down Serge Gnabry in Mignolet’s penalty area on the 10-minute mark, Lovren's poor judgement could have cost Liverpool dearly were it not for Kramaric’s timid effort from the spot. Another day, a different story perhaps?

The list of defensive transgressions runs on: a weak headed back-pass from an isolated Moreno, followed by a Gnabry strike and a missed Wagner shot; a disallowed goal; failed clearances; poor decision-making; and a late Uth goal, topped off by a Benjamin Hubner header deep into extra time that fizzed dangerously over the bar.

View photos Alexander-Arnold curled home a wonderful first-half free-kick (Getty) More

Which, collectively, begs the question what can Coutinho do to remedy such issues? With his Anfield future still very much undecided – despite the insistence of the owners that the 25-year-old won’t be sold – Liverpool’s fans remain haunted by the prospect of life post-Coutinho. Of course, as one of the Premier League’s best players, his selling is undoubtedly the stuff of nightmares for the Anfield faithful.

But obsession over the Brazilian – and whether or not he will stay or – is detracting from much more serious matters: namely, that of Liverpool’s defence. Klopp’s men certainly possess the attacking élan and pace to open up their opponents – as they did on Tuesday night. The likes of Mane and Salah enjoyed their share fair of chances in front of goal and, had they taken them, Liverpool could have walked away from Tuesday night with more than two goals.

Read More