Liverpool must beat Man Utd to stay in title race, says Ince

Paul Ince has suggested that Liverpool must beat Manchester United if they're to be considered serious title challengers this season.

The Reds are currently seventh in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's showdown at Anfield, seven points behind United who are joint top.

And former midfielder Ince, who also represented United during a distinguished playing career, believes they cannot afford to lose more ground if they are to stay in the hunt for the title.

He wrote in his column for Paddy Power: “Klopp hasn’t found the right formula for his team yet and, after this length of time at the club, with the players he has, he really should have.

“This game is United’s first acid test. They’ve been demolishing teams and, no disrespect to the others, but this is a big step up. To go to Anfield is different gravy, this is where they’ll truly be tested for the first time this season. United have to prove they really are title contenders.

