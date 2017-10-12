Liverpool must ‘keep moving forward’ without Mane - Salah

The Reds will be without the Senegal winger for more than a month, and his African counterpart has asked that they learn to progress without him

Liverpool must ‘keep moving forward’ after losing talismanic winger Sadio Mane to injury, according to Mohammed Salah.

The former Southampton forward returned from international duties with Senegal ruled out for six weeks after he copped an hamstring problem.

And he will miss Saturday’s English Premier League encounter against arch-rivals, Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp will also have to make do without the influential winger in high profile clashes against Tottenham and Chelsea.

And, Salah, who has combined to devastating effect with the 25-year-old, has asked that the Kops learn to forge ahead without his partner for the short period he will be unavailable.

"I texted him when he was at the national (team) and then when he came back. He told me then he was injured, so that's bad news for everyone,” Salah told club website.

"But that's football and anything can happen. Now we have to focus on the game and keep moving forward."