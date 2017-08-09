No £109m Coutinho to Barcelona deal agreed as Liverpool maintain not for sale stance

Liverpool have not agreed a £109 million deal with Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, nor have they held a meeting to negotiate with a delegation from the Catalan club, as they maintain the Brazil international is not for sale this summer.

Reports in Spain and Brazil suggesting a transfer for the 25-year-old is entering its final stages have been entirely refuted by the Anfield side, who slapped down the only formal offer received for their highest-paid player without hesitation.

Barca have not improved their £72m bid, tabled and rejected 20 days ago, having been told Coutinho is unavailable - at any price - and that they would only be wasting their energy.

Talk of Blaugrana officials Raul Sanllehi, Oscar Grau and Javier Bordas arriving on Merseyside for a meeting to wrap up negotiations with Liverpool on Tuesday has been rubbished, as no forum was held or even proposed.

The Reds insist they do not need a face-to-face sit down to reiterate that Coutinho is not on the market, a stance they’ve already made abundantly clear.

Claims that the playmaker has prepared poorly in pre-season falls flat in the face of evidence to the contrary, with the Brazilian turning in typically brilliant performances on tour.

He was excellent in Liverpool’s 2-1 Asia Cup final victory over Leicester City, supplying Mohamed Salah with a clever lofted pass for the opener before applying his trademark cut-in-and-curl-into-far-corner finish.

In the 3-0 victory against Hertha Berlin, Coutinho again assisted the Egyptian.

He was rested as Liverpool suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Audi Cup, before a sore back kept him out of their final game of pre-season against Athletic Bilbao.

Coutinho received treatment for the issue at Melwood on Tuesday and there have been no complaints about his professionalism as the coverage around him intensifies.

