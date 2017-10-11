Liverpool will not allow Philippe Coutinho to leave despite Barcelona intention of January move

Liverpool will continue to refuse to enter into negotiations with Barcelona over the transfer of Philippe Coutinho, despite the La Liga side’s insistence that they have not given up on the move.

The Catalan giants spent the summer chasing Coutinho as they attempted to fill the Neymar-shaped hole to the left of the three-peaked attack but ultimately failed, despite the Brazilian telling Liverpool of his desire to leave the club.

The Reds rejected three offers for Coutinho, including a final £118m bid, and The Independent understands that their stance has not changed, despite the omission from Barca’s chief executive Oscar Grau on Wednesday.

“We are ready to buy Coutinho in the winter market or any player the technical staff request,” Grau said. “But it is important to adjust ourselves, so if there are to be arrivals, there must be exits as well.

But, despite Grau’s confidence, Liverpool are not entertaining the idea of allowing Coutinho – or any of their stars – leave midway through the season, with the 25-year-old now fully integrated back into the first team after being kept out of the limelight in August and September with a back injury.

Nevertheless, the timing of Grau’s comments will not please Jurgen Klopp as he looks for his players to refocus after the international break with a huge match against Manchester United on the horizon on Saturday.