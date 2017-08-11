Liverpool owners vow Philippe Coutinho will stay to kill off Barcelona's hopes of a transfer

Liverpool’s owners have shut down Barcelona’s pursuit of Philippe Coutinho by stating “no offers will be considered” and he will remain a Liverpool player when the window closes.

Having swiftly turned down two bids from the Catalan club for the Brazil international - the last of which totalled €100 million - Fenway Sports Group have supported Jurgen Klopp’s repeated insistence that the 25-year-old is not for sale this summer at any cost.

“We wish to offer clarity as regards to our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho,” a statement on behalf of FSG read.

“The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes.”

Reports emanating from Spain and Brazil on Tuesday suggesting a deal had been agreed between both sides for the playmaker was dismissed to Goal, with the Reds having never wavered from their position that there would be no negotiations over a sale.

Coutinho signed a new five-year contract without a release clause in January, which emboldened Liverpool to promptly and strongly rebuff Barca’s approaches.