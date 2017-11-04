Liverpool players must 'learn to judge social media right' amid Dejan Lovren abuse, says Jurgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp has no intention of stopping his Liverpool players from using social media, despite defender Dejan Lovren receiving a death threat against his family after recent poor performances.

Lovren came in for criticism following an error-strewn display in his side's 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last month, in which the Croatia international was at fault for the hosts' two opening goals and substituted after only half an hour.

Earlier this week, Lovren revealed the extent of the abuse he has received recently on social media and expressed his disgust at one particular message, sent via Instagram, that threatened to murder his wife and children.

“I don't mind when people talk about me, it says more about them. But I cannot ignore when my family is threatened,” the 28-year-old said of the message in question. “I just can't and won't accept that. Disgusting.”



​Klopp feels social media is now so ingrained in modern life that any attempt to stop his players from using it would be futile. Instead, ahead of Saturday's evening kick-off against West Ham United at the London Stadium, he reminded his squad that the only opinion they need to be concerned about is that of their manager.

“I cannot say don't do it because even for clubs, there are a lot of things we have to do on social media,” the Liverpool manager said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“It's part of the role, it's not bad, it's just overestimated. You think it's the truth. That's our problem in this world, you read something and think: 'Oh my God! That's it.'

“I have no problem with information, but we all have to learn to judge it right,” he added. “Yes, we make mistakes. Dejan made a mistake or two in a game but that's not a problem, we still can show togetherness.