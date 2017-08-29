Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho 'in perfect condition to play' for Brazil amid Barcelona transfer saga

Philippe Coutinho has agitated for a move to Barcelona this summer: Getty

Philippe Coutinho has trained with Brazil and is set to play in his national side’s World Cup qualifier against Ecuador despite missing the start of Liverpool's season through injury.

The playmaker, who has not appeared for his club side since complaining of a back problem in pre-season, has joined up with head coach Tite’s squad in Porto Alegre.

Coutinho handed in a transfer request on the eve of the new Premier League season hours after Liverpool released a strongly-worded statement insisting that he would not be sold this summer.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of three bids from Barcelona this summer, with the Catalan club eager to spend the €222m received from the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona’s third and latest bid, worth a total of £118m, was rejected out of hand by Liverpool, who remain insistent that no offer for the 25-year-old will be entertained.

Coutinho has missed each of Liverpool’s opening fixtures, with Jürgen Klopp most recently claiming that the Brazilian was suffering from an illness.

On Monday, the Braziian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed that Coutinho was fit to face Ecuador.

Rodrigo Lasmar, a doctor for the Brazil national team, said: “From a medical point of view, Philippe is in the perfect condition to play.”

Dr Michael Simoni, a Sao Paolo-based doctor, claims to have met with Couthino on Sunday and told ESPN Brazil: “He's a bit anxious about the possibility of changing club.”

“Of course we talked about this possible transfer, about the things that are in his heart right now. His back pains, in my opinion, are explained by this anxiety. Muscular tension normally does that.”