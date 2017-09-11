Liverpool red shows inconsistencies, Manchester United's issues remain and Alexis Sanchez could turn Arsenal toxic

The Premier League is back after the unwanted early-season international break, and as usual there are plenty of key talking points.

We have had our first managerial sacking of the season as Frank de Boer won the sack race at Crystal Palace, despite fierce competition from Slaven Bilic at West Ham.

Manchester City made a statement of intent with a 5-0 thrashing of Liverpool, albeit against 10 men, but the red card was the biggest issue to come out of the Etihad.

Manchester United lost their 100 per cent record to Stoke, but Tottenham and Arsenal both bounced back from rocky starts to the season with confidence-boosting wins against Everton and Bournemouth respectively.

Here are seven things we learned from the Premier League this weekend…

Mane red card but Ritchie yellow?

Sadio Mane’s dismissal dominated the weekend’s talking points with the incident looking little more than a late, accidental collision in real time – but a reckless and aggressive kick to the face when slowed down. With the injury suffered by Ederson, it can be seen as the correct decision by referee John Moss as it was indeed dangerous.

However, just 24 hours later the debate was magnified after Matt Ritchie was only shown a yellow card by referee Mike Jones for a raised boot which also made contact with the face, in this case belonging to Swansea’s Alfie Mawson. Mawson stayed on the pitch showing that it was the damage caused by Mane which set the two incidents apart, but the consistency of referees is against being called into question.

United still have the same issues

Three consecutive wins, scoring 10 and conceding zero in the process, may have disguised some of Manchester United’s more obvious issues which just aren’t going away. Their attack came unstuck against Stoke in the 2-2 draw, with Romelu Lukaku again showing he needs more than one bite of the cherry to score after missing a glorious late chance to snatch victory, just two weeks after missing a penalty against Leicester. He scores plenty, but so did Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who also missed a hatful of chances in games.

However, one of the greater issues is at left-back which Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian have so far job-shared, with the latter becoming unstuck against Stoke. The Italian was consistently exposed, most notably for Stoke’s opener, by Mame Briam Diouf – a striker being played at right wing back. He did well to launch the attack for United’s second goal but Jose Mourinho will be hoping Luke Shaw can finally fulfil his potential on his return from injury. Striker and left-back problems... sound familiar?

