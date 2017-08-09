Liverpool reject €100m Barcelona bid for Coutinho

Liverpool have rejected a €100 million offer from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, Goal can confirm.

The Brazilian playmaker’s future at Anfield has been the source of constant rumours for much of the summer with the Blaugrana reportedly making an earlier bid for him.

While originally thought to be a move to help retain the services of Neymar, the latter’s exit to PSG for €222m last week has turned a potential Coutinho signing into part of the Catalan club’s plan to replace the departed superstar.

Rumours have floated that Barcelona were close to a deal for the 25-year-old Coutinho and that representatives for the Liga side were on their way to Liverpool to finalise a deal.

However, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted multiple times over the summer the player is not for sale , and appears not to have been moved by Barcelona’s latest offer.

Coutinho signed a new five-year deal during the 2016-17 season which does not include a release clause.

The Reds insist they do not need a face-to-face sit down to reiterate that Coutinho is not on the market , a stance they’ve already made abundantly clear.

Claims that the playmaker has prepared poorly in pre-season falls flat in the face of evidence to the contrary.

In addition to Coutinho, Barcelona have been linked to 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund attacker Ousmane Dembele, with the France international keen to join the Camp Nou outfit.